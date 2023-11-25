HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Winds of change blowing strongly in favour of BJP in Telangana, says PM Modi

At Kamareddy poll rally, he says BJP will never forget the support of Telangana people

November 25, 2023 04:56 pm | Updated 04:56 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an election rally. File

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an election rally. File | Photo Credit: PTI

BJP would never forget the support and affection of the people of Telangana as it was from this region the party had one of its only two members in Lok Sabha when “we were weak and laughed at by the ruling Congress and others”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at Kamareddy on November 25.

Stating that the winds of change were blowing strongly in favour of the BJP as the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) had betrayed people with its misrule and neglect, Mr. Modi said the BJP was the only party in the country that would stand by its promises and would make a backward classes (BC) leader the Chief Minister after winning the election.

Addressing an election rally, he said he would see a ray of hope for change among Telangana’s people whenever he came here as they were fed up with the nine-and-a-half-year rule of the BRS and 50-year rule of the Congress. “People want to eliminate the two parties and see BJP as an able alternative. We are here before you with the goal of building a ‘sakala janula saubhagya’ Telangana (a place with prosperity for all sections)”, the Prime Minister said.

He reminded the people how the BJP had promised abolition (revoking) Article 370, ending the triple talaq system, women’s reservation in the law-making bodies and minimum support price to crop at 1.5 times of the production cost and fulfilled them all. They were in the process of completing the construction of Ram Temple, establishing a turmeric board in Telangana, setting up central tribal university and others.

Alleging that the Congress and BJP did nothing for Dalits and BC communities he said BRS leader K. Chandrasekhar Rao had promised to make a Dalit as the first Chief Minister of Telangana, instead he occupied that seat. The BJP Government at the Centre was also trying to undo the injustice done to the Madiga community among the Scheduled Castes in the State.

Hailing the farmers of Telangana as hard working, the Prime Minister said the BRS Government did nothing for them except make promises on projects. He accused the BRS of using irrigation projects as ATMs (automatic teller machines) to make ill-gotten money and said they would announce a new project whenever they were in need of money, which would ultimately go to the ruling family of the State.

Related Topics

Telangana Assembly Elections 2023 / Telangana / Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.