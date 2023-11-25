Winds of change blowing strongly in favour of BJP in Telangana, says PM Modi

November 25, 2023 04:56 pm | Updated 04:56 pm IST - HYDERABAD

BJP would never forget the support and affection of the people of Telangana as it was from this region the party had one of its only two members in Lok Sabha when “we were weak and laughed at by the ruling Congress and others”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at Kamareddy on November 25.

Stating that the winds of change were blowing strongly in favour of the BJP as the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) had betrayed people with its misrule and neglect, Mr. Modi said the BJP was the only party in the country that would stand by its promises and would make a backward classes (BC) leader the Chief Minister after winning the election.

Addressing an election rally, he said he would see a ray of hope for change among Telangana’s people whenever he came here as they were fed up with the nine-and-a-half-year rule of the BRS and 50-year rule of the Congress. “People want to eliminate the two parties and see BJP as an able alternative. We are here before you with the goal of building a ‘sakala janula saubhagya’ Telangana (a place with prosperity for all sections)”, the Prime Minister said.

He reminded the people how the BJP had promised abolition (revoking) Article 370, ending the triple talaq system, women’s reservation in the law-making bodies and minimum support price to crop at 1.5 times of the production cost and fulfilled them all. They were in the process of completing the construction of Ram Temple, establishing a turmeric board in Telangana, setting up central tribal university and others.

Alleging that the Congress and BJP did nothing for Dalits and BC communities he said BRS leader K. Chandrasekhar Rao had promised to make a Dalit as the first Chief Minister of Telangana, instead he occupied that seat. The BJP Government at the Centre was also trying to undo the injustice done to the Madiga community among the Scheduled Castes in the State.

Hailing the farmers of Telangana as hard working, the Prime Minister said the BRS Government did nothing for them except make promises on projects. He accused the BRS of using irrigation projects as ATMs (automatic teller machines) to make ill-gotten money and said they would announce a new project whenever they were in need of money, which would ultimately go to the ruling family of the State.