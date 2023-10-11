HamberMenu
Why was Congress mum on BC census all these years, asks Kavitha

October 11, 2023 12:22 am | Updated October 12, 2023 04:38 pm IST - hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau
BRS MLC K. Kavitha addressing a party meeting in Nizamabad on Tuesday.

BRS MLC K. Kavitha addressing a party meeting in Nizamabad on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K.V. Ramana

hyderabad

Bharat Rahstra Samithi (BRS) MLC K.Kavitha on Tuesday sought to know from the Congress leadership why it did not take up caste census when it was in power for 60 years.

She was reacting to senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s statement that the party would take up caste census, if voted to power at the Centre. She was addressing a party meeting in Nizamabad.

She faulted both the Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for not speaking on having separate Ministry for Backward Classes (BC) at the Centre. She mentioned that the BRS government in the State had adopted a resolution in the Assembly in 2014 for one-third (33%) reservation to BC communities in the legislative bodies and also for constitutional backing to the BC Commission.

Ms.Kavitha said after keeping quiet all these years on caste census, Mr.Gandhi had picked up the issue before the Assembly elections in five States. She recollected that the BRS government had taken it upon itself to conduct a comprehensive family survey and integrated household survey, within a couple of months into office in 2014 and data collected from the survey had enabled the government to frame welfare schemes effectively for all needy communities.

It was high time that all parties take note of the importance of caste census to ensure social justice to all BC communities, Ms.Kavitha said adding that there was a need for quota for BCs in women’s reservation.

