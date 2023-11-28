We are there for you in New Delhi, Rahul and Priyanka tell Telangana as they wind up their campaign

November 28, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated November 29, 2023 01:08 pm IST - Hyderabad

“Remember, myself and my sister are your soldiers in Delhi. Whenever you have any requirements in Delhi, remember that we are always there for you,” this was the message of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi gave as they wound up their poll show in Telangana with a roadshow in Malkajgiri constituency the moment the silent period struck.

The siblings held the show, along with Telangana Congress president A. Revanth Reddy, sent a message to the people that they would be the representatives of Telangana people in New Delhi.

“It’s our responsibility to stand with the people of Telangana. Because, when my family and grandmother Indira Gandhi were in need of support, people of Telangana, everyone including the women and youth stood by us. We will never forget your support,” Mr. Gandhi said.

The Gandhi siblings said that Sonia Gandhi wholeheartedly formed Telangana acceding to the people’s wishes. “We didn’t want Dorala Telangana, all we want is Prajala Telangana. To achieve this, please ensure the victory of Congress, and together, let’s realize the dreams of Telangana.”

