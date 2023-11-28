HamberMenu
We are there for you in New Delhi, Rahul and Priyanka tell Telangana as they wind up their campaign

Sonia Gandhi wholeheartedly formed Telangana acceding to the people’s wishes, the Gandhi siblings pointed out

November 28, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated November 29, 2023 01:08 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with party’s general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and others leaders during a roadshow ahead of the Telangana Assembly elections, at Malkajgiri in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with party’s general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and others leaders during a roadshow ahead of the Telangana Assembly elections, at Malkajgiri in Hyderabad on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi wind up their campaign with a road show in Malkajgiri constituency.

“Remember, myself and my sister are your soldiers in Delhi. Whenever you have any requirements in Delhi, remember that we are always there for you,” this was the message of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi gave as they wound up their poll show in Telangana with a roadshow in Malkajgiri constituency the moment the silent period struck.

The siblings held the show, along with Telangana Congress president A. Revanth Reddy, sent a message to the people that they would be the representatives of Telangana people in New Delhi.

“It’s our responsibility to stand with the people of Telangana. Because, when my family and grandmother Indira Gandhi were in need of support, people of Telangana, everyone including the women and youth stood by us. We will never forget your support,” Mr. Gandhi said.

The Gandhi siblings said that Sonia Gandhi wholeheartedly formed Telangana acceding to the people’s wishes. “We didn’t want Dorala Telangana, all we want is Prajala Telangana. To achieve this, please ensure the victory of Congress, and together, let’s realize the dreams of Telangana.”

