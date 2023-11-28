We are ensuring peace, come out and vote in large numbers, says CP 

November 28, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated November 29, 2023 01:02 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Hyderabad City Police Commissioner Sandeep Shandilya on Tuesday issued orders invoking Section 144 (prohibiting assembly of five or more persons) in a radius of 200 metres from the polling station on Thursday (November 30), the polling day.

The order will remain in force starting 6 a.m. till 8 p.m. The objective is to maintain public order and peace in the limits of Hyderabad city and ensure a free and fair polling experience, Mr. Shandilya said. In addition to Section 144, he also invoked provisions of the Hyderabad City Police Act for the 48 hours before the closure of polling on Thursday.

As per the provisions, on Thursday, people are prohibited from carrying sticks either with or without flags, lathis, firearms, or any weapon in the 1-km radius of the polling station. Prohibition will also be on erection of pandals, using microphones and public address systems, singing or making speeches, and making gestures, exhibiting or disseminating pictures, symbols, placards or any items likely to create religious animosity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Shandilya, addressing the media in a broadcast from his office, said the city police force has followed a strict schedule to check on rowdy-sheeters, illegal flow of cash and liquor.

“Thus far, ₹63 crore worth cash, liquor and precious metals were seized during the poll period and 2,400 non-bailable warrants were executed. About 1,600 rowdy-sheeters in all the seven zones of the commissionerate limits are checked on daily basis,” he said.

The city limits, of the total 4, 915 polling stations, has 663 critical polling stations. Each of such stations are under CCTV surveillance, and companies of Central Armed Police Forces will guard the polling day proceedings. Heavy bandobust, quick response teams and mobile teams will be on duty on Thursday, Mr. Shandilya informed.

“No police officer, from the Commissioner to the home guard, will remain silent and not act regarding any poll violation. We will do our best to prevent situations and ensure a free and fair atmosphere for polling,” he said, while urging people to come out in large numbers and vote.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT