Vote for BJP or Congress means ‘chaos and backwardness’, says Owaisi

November 01, 2023 11:03 am | Updated 11:03 am IST - Hyderabad

In BJP and Congress-ruled States curfews and internet shutdowns are so frequent that people can neither go to work nor work from home, says Owaisi

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. File | Photo Credit: PTI

A vote for the BJP or the Congress means voting for chaos and backwardness, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said on November 1.

In post on “X”, he said in BJP and Congress-ruled States curfews and internet shutdowns are so frequent that people can neither go to work nor work from home.

“In BJP & INC-ruled States curfews & internet shutdowns are so frequent that you can neither go to work nor work from home. A vote for BJP-Congress is a vote for chaos & backwardness,” the Hyderabad MP said.

He also said Telangana tops the country in internet connectivity and the infrastructure and a peaceful atmosphere have created lakhs of livelihoods in the State.

Assembly elections in Telangana are scheduled to be held on November 30.

