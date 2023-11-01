HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Vote for BJP or Congress means ‘chaos and backwardness’, says Owaisi

In BJP and Congress-ruled States curfews and internet shutdowns are so frequent that people can neither go to work nor work from home, says Owaisi

November 01, 2023 11:03 am | Updated 11:03 am IST - Hyderabad

PTI
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. File

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. File | Photo Credit: PTI

A vote for the BJP or the Congress means voting for chaos and backwardness, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said on November 1.

In post on “X”, he said in BJP and Congress-ruled States curfews and internet shutdowns are so frequent that people can neither go to work nor work from home.

“In BJP & INC-ruled States curfews & internet shutdowns are so frequent that you can neither go to work nor work from home. A vote for BJP-Congress is a vote for chaos & backwardness,” the Hyderabad MP said.

He also said Telangana tops the country in internet connectivity and the infrastructure and a peaceful atmosphere have created lakhs of livelihoods in the State.

Assembly elections in Telangana are scheduled to be held on November 30.

Related Topics

Telangana Assembly Elections 2023 / Telangana / politics / All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.