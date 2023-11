Traffic curbs for PM Modi’s road show in Hyderabad 

November 27, 2023 05:00 am | Updated 06:57 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Traffic restrictions and diversions will be imposed at various places in Hyderabad on November 27 (Monday) in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit and the Bharatiya Janata Party’s electoral road show.

The tour will begin from RTC X roads and continue till Kacheguda X Roads (Veer Savarkar Statue). Restrictions will be in place starting from 1 p.m. and ending at 10 p.m..

According to police, Mr. Modi’s motorcade will proceed from Begumpet Airport to Kachiguda X Roads via Green lands, Ameerpet, Panjagutta, Raj Bhavan, V.V. Statue, Khairtabad Flyover, Necklace Rotary, NTR Marg, Telugu Thalli flyover, Indira Park, RTC X roads, Chikkadpally and Narayanaguda.

Accordingly, traffic coming from Musheerabad towards RTC X Road will be diverted at Sagar Lal Hospital towards Ramnagar. Vehicles coming from Hindi Maha Vidyalaya towards RTC X Road will be diverted at Azamabad X Road towards Ramnagar. Traffic from the Telugu Thalli flyover towards RTC X Road via Kattamaisamma will be diverted at Kattamaisamma towards Lower Tank Bund.

Traffic from RTC X Road towards Narayanaguda YMCA will be diverted towards VST, Baghlingampally, Crown Café. Vehicles coming from Himayathnagar towards Narayanguda X roads will be diverted at Himayath Nagar Y Junction towards Old MLA Quarters, Cemetery, Ramkoti.

