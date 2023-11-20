Traffic congestion anticipated in Uppal on today evening: BJP and BRS to hold roadshows

November 20, 2023 02:47 pm | Updated 03:30 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

People planning to take the route through Uppal are suggested to plan their travel on Monday evening as popular politicians are scheduled to hold road shows.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hold a road show in Uppal tentatively from 4 p.m., as per a communication released by BJP. He will land at Begumpet airport and head to Uppal by road.

And, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president and Minister K.T. Rama Rao will hold a road show in Uppal at 5.00 p.m. He will head to LB. Nagar thereafter to hold another roadshow.

With the two politicians’ visit to the locality, traffic is expected to move at a slow pace in and around Uppal. “Roadshows are planned across the Rachakonda commissionerate, mainly in the L.B. Nagar and Uppal areas. Public is requested to plan their trips accordingly. More such political activities are expected as the date of election is nearing,” officials from the traffic department said.

The BJP candidate from Uppal is NVSS Prabhakar and Bandari Lakshma Reddy is the BRS candidate from the constituency.

