HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Traffic congestion anticipated in Uppal on Monday evening: BJP and BRS to hold roadshows

November 20, 2023 02:47 pm | Updated 02:47 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

The Hindu Bureau
The skywalk at the Uppal junction.

The skywalk at the Uppal junction. | Photo Credit: File | RAMAKRISHNA G

People planning to take the route through Uppal are suggested to plan their travel on Monday evening as popular politicians are scheduled to hold road shows.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hold a road show in Uppal tentatively from 4 p.m., as per a communication released by BJP. He will land at Begumpet airport and head to Uppal by road.

And, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president and Minister K.T. Rama Rao will hold a road show in Uppal at 5.00 p.m. He will head to LB. Nagar thereafter to hold another roadshow.

With the two politicians’ visit to the locality, traffic is expected to move at a slow pace in and around Uppal. “Roadshows are planned across the Rachakonda commissionerate, mainly in the L.B. Nagar and Uppal areas. Public is requested to plan their trips accordingly. More such political activities are expected as the date of election is nearing,” officials from the traffic department said.

The BJP candidate from Uppal is NVSS Prabhakar and Bandari Lakshma Reddy is the BRS candidate from the constituency. 

Related Topics

Telangana Assembly Elections 2023 / Bharatiya Janata Party / Bharat Rashtra Samithi

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.