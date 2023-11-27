Time to get rid of ‘corrupt and inept’ BRS govt.: Priyanka Gandhi

November 27, 2023 11:44 pm | Updated November 28, 2023 10:39 am IST - HYDERABAD

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi said the time had come to get rid of the BRS government that was being run from the palaces and farmhouses and controlled by land and liquor mafia.

She warned that in case the BRS returned to power, Telangana will drown in liquor. She was addressing public meetings in Bhongir and Kodangal from where TPCC president A.Revanth Reddy is contesting.

She said there comes a time when people must seek answers and explanations from the government they choose and the time had come to seek answers from the BRS government, which she said has trampled over the dreams and expectations of people. For 10 years, the BRS government had only crushed the dreams of people.

Ms.Gandhi observed that the BRS government was mired in corruption as scams were reported from everywhere. She pointed out that question papers for various competitive exams were leaked in Telangana, shattering the dreams of youngsters. The plight of farmers was equally bad and they were being forced to end their life with remunerative prices not paid for crops and their debt not being waived off.

Ms.Gandhi said the ruling BRS and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) did not believe in working for the people and were doing “poll management” at the time of elections. She said the BJP during the last 10 years had become the richest party in the world and the BRS the richest party in Telangana.

She reiterated her charge against the BRS, BJP and AIMIM of being together against the Congress. Referring to AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi, she reminded how he attacked Rahul Gandhi who had walked 4,000 km for the unity and integrity of India. She pointed out, while his party fielded 40-50 candidates in other States, in Telangana he had fielded only nine candidates to help the BRS win.

Cautioning people against the return of BRS government, she warned if BRS comes back to power, there will be no jobs, question papers will be leaked, corruption will increase, land will be taken away using the Dharni portal and the State will be drowned in liquor.

