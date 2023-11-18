Time has come to give VRS to BRS govt, says Amit Shah

November 18, 2023 03:26 pm | Updated 03:26 pm IST - hyderabad

Union Home Minister and senior leader of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Amit Shah has alleged that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Government in Telangana has indulged in large-scale corruption and that it is time to give Voluntary Retirement from Service (VRS) to BRS.

Speaking at the party’s ‘Vijaya Sankalpa Sabha’ election rally at Gadwal on Saturday, Mr. Shah accused that the BRS Government led by K. Chandrasekhar Rao had indulged in ₹40,000 crore scam in Kaleshwaram project, ₹22,000 crore scam in Mission Kakatiya, ₹7,300 crore scam in outer ring road lease, ₹4,000 crore scam in Miyapur land deals, liquor scam, huge scam in Mission Bhagiratha and other schemes.

He pointed out that KCR promised to make a dalit as the Chief Minister after formation of Telangana. However, instead he became the Chief Minister and now he was trying to make his son the Chief Minister. He alleged that the KCR Government had created a world record in making false promises and had failed to complete Gurramgadda bridge, Gattu lift irrigation scheme, Medical College at Gadwal, Palamuru-Rangareddy project and other orjects.

Terming the BRS, MIM and Congress as 2G, 3G and 4G parties he noted that the BRS was being managed by two generations of one family, MIM by three generations and Congress by four generations without giving any opportunity to others. He mentioned that the Congress government had given only ₹2 lakh crore to combined Andhra Pradesh during 2004-14 period, while the BRS Government had given ₹2.5 lakh crore in nine years to Telangana.

Mr. Shah promised to send people of Telangana for a visit to the Ram temple at Ayodhya free of cost in phases if the BJP was voted to power in the State. He pointed out that the KCR Government had failed to develop the Jogulamba temple at Alampur with ₹100 crore as it had spent only ₹20 crore for the purpose. It had also not spent the ₹70 crore fund sanctioned by the Centre.

Further, he promised that the BJP would give 2.5 lakh government jobs in five years, if voted to power. National president of BJP BC Morcha and Rajya Sabha member K. Laxman, national vice president of BJP D.K. Aruna, BJP candidate for Gadwal Boya Shiva spoke at the meeting.

