The methodology used for the Lokniti-CSDS Telangana survey

December 05, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:22 am IST

In each polling station, 40 voters were randomly sampled from the electoral roll using the SRS method and 25 respondents were interviewed

The findings presented are from the Telangana voting behaviour study 2023 conducted by the Lokniti programme of the Centre for the Study of Developing Societies (CSDS), Delhi. The survey was conducted between November 25 and December 1, 2023. A total of 3,097 voters spread across 120 polling stations in randomly selected 30 Assembly constituencies were interviewed for the survey.

The multi-stage systematic random sampling (SRS) design was adopted. The Assembly constituencies were randomly selected using the probability proportional to size method. Thereafter, four polling stations within each of the sampled Assembly constituencies were selected using the SRS method.

In each polling station, 40 voters were randomly sampled from the electoral roll using the SRS method and 25 respondents were interviewed. The interviews were conducted face-to-face at electors’ homes by specially trained field investigators, mostly students from various colleges and universities. The questionnaire for the survey was translated into Telugu. Each interview took 15-20 minutes.

Though the sample is relatively small, the total number of voters interviewed represent the social reality of the voters of the State, i.e. the sample is truly representative of the voters of Telangana with regard to social composition. To make correction for under-representation of any social groups, weights have been applied.

