Telangana’s unemployment rate highest in the country, says Jairam Ramesh

November 24, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated November 25, 2023 11:59 am IST - Hyderabad

Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh claimed that Telangana was at the top in unemployment rate in the country and this was the situation in a State that was formed primarily on the slogan of jobs and water.

Speaking to reporters in Khammam on Friday, he said after two terms of the BRS government and 10 years of State formation, all that the BRS could achieve was 15% unemployment rate, which is the highest, as against 10% in the country.

The government has not only deceived the youth by not giving jobs but also by playing with their lives by leaking the question papers of recruitment exams conducted by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC). If suicides are prominent in Telangana, it is the BRS government that should take responsibility, he charged.

He said Municipal Minister K.T. Rama Rao claims to make Hyderabad a huge brand but Hyderabad was a brand already built by the Congress by creating the IT infrastructure and building national institutions. KTR concentrated on wealth growth only in and around Hyderabad while the Telangana struggle was also to develop small towns and take development to the towns and villages, he alleged.

Mr. Ramesh said Sonia Gandhi and Manmohan Singh were responsible for the formation of Telangana overcoming all odds and the credit goes to them. He also alleged that the family rule of KCR was the reason for corruption and that the entire power and wealth were concentrated in a few hands.