Telangana people ready to teach KCR a lesson: Kishan Reddy

November 24, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated November 25, 2023 07:38 am IST - HYDERABAD

BJP State president and Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy claimed that it took 10 years for the people of Telangana to understand the real nature of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and they are now getting ready to teach him a lesson in the Assembly elections.

In an open letter to KCR which was released to the media on Friday, the BJP charged the Chief Minister with acting like a dictator and resorting to undemocratic ways after he took to power. “During the separate State agitation you had visited offices of all the parties and now you are trying to eliminate the existence of the same parties,” he claimed.

Mr. Reddy said the BRS president had also kept the representatives of civil society, unemployed youth, employees, workers, students, and intellectuals at an arm’s distance after he took over as Chief Minister. “Many of those who had travelled with you during the separate State agitation have realised much late about your (KCR’s) nature of dumping people and not listening to anyone,” he said.

“Like Hiranyakashyapa in mythology, you feel you are everything. You feel that people will follow whatever you say without questioning and those who dare question are brushed away. The public agitation venue ‘Dharna Chowk’ which used to provide a voice for the voiceless and represented democratic values was shut down,” said the BJP leader.

KCR is under the impression that whatever he does is for the public good and everyone else should fall in line. “Pragathi Bhavan has become like the Nizam’s modern residency. What had happened to ‘Praja Darbars’ held in the past where common people used to meet the Chief Ministers? Can your own Ministers or MLAs meet you freely? Where is Bangaru Telangana?”, questioned the Union Minister in his ‘open’ letter.