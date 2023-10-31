Telangana Congress unveils ‘Kaleshwaram ATM’ to target BRS and KCR

October 31, 2023 12:55 pm | Updated 12:55 pm IST

Taking a further step towards targeting the alleged corruption in the Kaleshwaram project, Telangana Congress has adopted a unique strategy by installing a mock ATM machine, named ‘Kaleshwaram ATM,’ and also coined the slogan “Kaleshwaram Corruption Rao.”

The mock ATM machines were set up at different parts of Telangana and the Congress workers have been actively informing the public about how the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government misappropriated a staggering sum of Rs One lakh crore from the Kaleshwaram project.

This campaign comes against the backdrop of recent damage to the Laxmi Barrage (Medigadda barrage) of the Kaleshwaram project at Meddigadda.

Congress workers with fake Rs. 2000 note bills, with the picture of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on them, were seen inserting them into the ATM machine to indicate that the KCR government had been using the project as an ATM machine.

This campaign on corruption appears similar to the ‘Pay CM’ and ‘30% Commission’ sarkar campaign of the Congress party in Karnataka where it yielded good political results.

Interestingly, it was the BJP that first alleged that KCR was using the Kaleshwaram project as an ATM machine. Right from Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to various Union Ministers used this phrase to target the BRS government.

Leaders from both state and central Congress also consistently alleged that KCR and his family utilised the Kaleshwaram project as an ‘ATM’ to siphon off RS one lakh crore rupees.

The BRS government has hit back at both the parties asking how can there be corruption of RS one lakh crore in RS 80,000 crore project.