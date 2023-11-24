Telangana Congress asks CEO to ensure total distribution of voter slips

November 24, 2023 05:23 pm | Updated 05:23 pm IST

The Telangana Congress has requested the Chief Electoral Officer of Telangana, Vikas Raj to instruct the District Election Officers (DEOs) and the Block Level Officers (BLOs) to be present at the respective polling stations on November 26 (Sunday) so that the voters can go to the polling station to collect their voter information slips.

The TPCC vice president, G. Niranjan in a representation to the CEO, said that people were made aware that the voter information slips will be distributed by the BLOs only up to November 25 and the remaining will be kept in sealed cover and handed over to the concerned returning officers.

He said the BLOs were unable to distribute the voter information slips to all the voters in their respective areas and they should be available on Sunday so that people can collect their slips. He also asked the CEO to publicise this to make the voters aware of it.