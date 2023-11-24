HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Telangana Congress asks CEO to ensure total distribution of voter slips

The TPCC vice president said that people were made aware that the voter information slips will be distributed by the BLOs only up to November 25

November 24, 2023 05:23 pm | Updated 05:23 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Telangana Congress has requested the Chief Electoral Officer of Telangana, Vikas Raj to instruct the District Election Officers (DEOs) and the Block Level Officers (BLOs) to be present at the respective polling stations on November 26 (Sunday) so that the voters can go to the polling station to collect their voter information slips.

The TPCC vice president, G. Niranjan in a representation to the CEO, said that people were made aware that the voter information slips will be distributed by the BLOs only up to November 25 and the remaining will be kept in sealed cover and handed over to the concerned returning officers.

He said the BLOs were unable to distribute the voter information slips to all the voters in their respective areas and they should be available on Sunday so that people can collect their slips. He also asked the CEO to publicise this to make the voters aware of it.

Related Topics

Telangana / Telangana Assembly Elections 2023

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.