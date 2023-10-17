Telangana Cong chief Revanth whisked away from Gun Park

October 17, 2023 02:34 pm | Updated 02:34 pm IST

Tension prevailed at Gun Park in Hyderabad on Tuesday afternoon when the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president A. Revanth Reddy was whisked away by police.

On Sunday, he dared Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao to come to Martyrs Memorial and take a pledge together that they would not spend a single rupee nor distribute liquor during Telangana Assembly Elections 2023.

When Mr. Revanth reached the place along with the party cadre, he was whisked away by police and taken to Gandhi Bhavan in Nampally. The TPCC president would address a press conference shortly.

Accusing the BRS Chief of copying the six guarantees announced by the ruling party, Mr. Revanth challenged KCR to take the pledge. Neither the BRS president nor the party leaders responded to the challenge thrown by Revanth.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT