Telangana Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj says complaints received against leaders

November 30, 2023 01:08 pm | Updated 01:08 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj has said that his office received complaints against the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K. Kavitha and other political leaders, which have been referred to the DEO concerned seeking their reports.

“Yes, we have received a complaint against Ms. Kavitha saying that she has violated the Model Code of Conduct. We have referred the complaint to the DEO concerned for a detailed report. We have also received complaints against other leaders also. All such complaints have been sent to the DEO’s for their reply,” he told reporters on November 30.

Telangana Assembly elections LIVE updates | KTR, Kishan Reddy, Owaisi and Harish Rao cast vote in high-stakes battle

When pointed out that there are complaints that outsiders were still staying put in Kamareddy constituency, he said the complaint has been referred to the DEO for his version. “We will initiate action as per the report,” he added.

Mr. Raj said that by and large the polling was peaceful barring one or two minor skirmishes reported in different parts. “In urban areas the voting has to pick up,” the CEO said adding that in two places EVMs were changed. There is very good response from the voters including PWD and aged persons.

“Polling will continue till 5 p.m. barring 13 constituencies in the LWE areas where the voting will conclude at 4 p.m.” he noted. He said officials brought to his notice that in some areas, people had come to the polling stations with other form of identity card except the EPIC. “We are following the instructions laid down by the ECI,” he added.

