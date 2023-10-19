HamberMenu
Telangana BJP leaders call on Pawan Kalyan to seek support

October 19, 2023 12:44 pm | Updated 12:54 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Union Minister and Telangana BJP President G. Kishan Reddy, BJP national OBC Morcha president K. Laxman interacting with Jana Sena Party (JSP) founder president Pawan Kalyan, at Hyderabad on Wednesday, October 18, 2023.

Union Minister and Telangana BJP President G. Kishan Reddy, BJP national OBC Morcha president K. Laxman interacting with Jana Sena Party (JSP) founder president Pawan Kalyan, at Hyderabad on Wednesday, October 18, 2023. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Union Minister for Culture, Tourism and Development of Northeast Region G. Kishan Reddy, also the Telangana BJP president, accompanied by Rajya Sabha MP and national OBC president K. Laxman on Wednesday called on Jana Sena Party president Pavan Kalyan at his office here and sought his support for the party candidates for the Telangana Assembly Elections-2023 scheduled next month.

While Mr. Kishan Reddy refused to reveal what was discussed with the film star-politician when media persons asked him at the BJP State office during an interaction. The Jana Sena Party issued a press release later in the evening stating that the talks were held for an hour where Mr. Pawan Kalyan informed the senior BJP leaders about his party’s wish to contest in at least 30 constituencies in Telangana.

The actor is said to have reminded the BJP duo that the Jana Sena Party had supported Telugu Desam Party-BJP combine in the 2014 elections and had also worked for the success of the BJP candidates during the GHMC elections in 2020. Therefore, if the party did not contest in the forthcoming elections also, it could demoralise the cadre, he had pointed out. A clear picture on having an alliance between both parties was to emerge in next couple of days, said the release.

Meanwhile, top BJP leaders including Mr. Kishan Reddy and Mr. Laxman left for New Delhi on Wednesday night to participate in the Central Parliamentary Board meeting where the candidates contesting the elections for Assembly here are likely to be finalised along with those of other States going for elections.

