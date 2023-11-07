HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Telangana BJP fourth list out, former Maha Guv’s son pipped by Eatala supporter for Vemulawada seat

Two defectors from Congress have been accommodated in the latest round of list

November 07, 2023 03:51 pm | Updated 03:51 pm IST - HYDERABAD

V Geetanath
V. Geetanath
BJP releases fourth list of candidates for Telangana Assembly Elections 2023.

BJP releases fourth list of candidates for Telangana Assembly Elections 2023. | Photo Credit: By arrangement

The Telangana BJP has released another list of a dozen candidates for the Telangana Assembly elections 2023 and prominent among those is Tula Uma, a follower of former Minister and Election Campaign Committee chairman Eatala Rajender from the Vemulawada constituency on Tuesday. The son of former Maharastra Governor Ch. Vidyasagar Rao, was a claimant for the seat.

The list released in Delhi by national general secretary Arun Singh has the following names: Durgam Ashok from Chennur (SC), V. Subash Reddy from Yellareddy, B. Sriram Chakravarthy from Husnabad, D. Srikanth Reddy from Siddipet, P. Naveen Kumar from Vikarabad (SC).

Two defectors from Congress have been accommodated in the latest round of list. V. Subash Reddy, a strong aspirant for the Congress ticket from Yellareddy ticket in Kamareddy district is the BJP candidate from the same seat. Similarly, Ch. Krishna Reddy, who was aspiring for the Munugode ticket from Congress party was a disappointed lot. As former MLA and BJP candidate in the by-elections from the same seat Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy was picked up he chose to join the BJP and bag the ticket.

ALSO READ
Rajgopal Reddy quits BJP and rejoins Congress

A surprise ticket is B. Shiva from Gadwal where all eyes were on former Minister and BJP National Vice President D. K. Aruna. She was fancied to contest the elections from the seat.

ALSO READ
BJP top guns shy away from Telangana poll battle fearing rout

B. Ramesh Kumar from Kodangal, B. Shiva from Gadwal, S. Srinivas from Miryalaguda, Ch. Krishna Reddy from Munugode, N. Muglaiah from Nakrekal (SC) and A. Prahlad Naik from Mulug (ST). The BJP had earlier released first list of 52 candidates last month, then a single name followed by another list of 35 candidates last week.

With the latest fourth list, the number of tickets allotted so far has touched 100. Over half a dozen seats might be given to actor Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena Party as part of seat sharing.

Related Topics

Telangana Assembly Elections 2023 / Bharatiya Janata Party

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.