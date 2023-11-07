Telangana BJP fourth list out, former Maha Guv’s son pipped by Eatala supporter for Vemulawada seat

November 07, 2023 03:51 pm | Updated 03:51 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Telangana BJP has released another list of a dozen candidates for the Telangana Assembly elections 2023 and prominent among those is Tula Uma, a follower of former Minister and Election Campaign Committee chairman Eatala Rajender from the Vemulawada constituency on Tuesday. The son of former Maharastra Governor Ch. Vidyasagar Rao, was a claimant for the seat.

The list released in Delhi by national general secretary Arun Singh has the following names: Durgam Ashok from Chennur (SC), V. Subash Reddy from Yellareddy, B. Sriram Chakravarthy from Husnabad, D. Srikanth Reddy from Siddipet, P. Naveen Kumar from Vikarabad (SC).

Two defectors from Congress have been accommodated in the latest round of list. V. Subash Reddy, a strong aspirant for the Congress ticket from Yellareddy ticket in Kamareddy district is the BJP candidate from the same seat. Similarly, Ch. Krishna Reddy, who was aspiring for the Munugode ticket from Congress party was a disappointed lot. As former MLA and BJP candidate in the by-elections from the same seat Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy was picked up he chose to join the BJP and bag the ticket.

A surprise ticket is B. Shiva from Gadwal where all eyes were on former Minister and BJP National Vice President D. K. Aruna. She was fancied to contest the elections from the seat.

B. Ramesh Kumar from Kodangal, B. Shiva from Gadwal, S. Srinivas from Miryalaguda, Ch. Krishna Reddy from Munugode, N. Muglaiah from Nakrekal (SC) and A. Prahlad Naik from Mulug (ST). The BJP had earlier released first list of 52 candidates last month, then a single name followed by another list of 35 candidates last week.

With the latest fourth list, the number of tickets allotted so far has touched 100. Over half a dozen seats might be given to actor Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena Party as part of seat sharing.