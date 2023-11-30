ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana Assembly polls: Four teachers suspended

November 30, 2023 11:21 am | Updated 11:33 am IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

The Hindu Bureau

Four teachers of different government and local bodies’ schools were placed under suspension on Wednesday for allegedly failing to report to election duty at the designated distribution centre at Manuguru in Pinapaka Assembly constituency of Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

An order to this effect was issued by the Returning Officer of the Pinapaka Assembly constituency on Wednesday evening.

Those suspended include P C Sharma, Headmaster, Government High School, JBS Yellandu; SMJ Rani, School Assistant, MPUPS, Somulagudem, Palvancha mandal; V Kavitha, SGT, MPPS, Gangolu, Dummugudem mandal; and S Sathibabu, SGT, MPPS, Chinamidisileru, Charla mandal.

