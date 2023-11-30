HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Telangana Assembly polls: Four teachers suspended

November 30, 2023 11:21 am | Updated 11:33 am IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

The Hindu Bureau

Four teachers of different government and local bodies’ schools were placed under suspension on Wednesday for allegedly failing to report to election duty at the designated distribution centre at Manuguru in Pinapaka Assembly constituency of Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

An order to this effect was issued by the Returning Officer of the Pinapaka Assembly constituency on Wednesday evening.

Those suspended include P C Sharma, Headmaster, Government High School, JBS Yellandu; SMJ Rani, School Assistant, MPUPS, Somulagudem, Palvancha mandal; V Kavitha, SGT, MPPS, Gangolu, Dummugudem mandal; and S Sathibabu, SGT, MPPS, Chinamidisileru, Charla mandal.

Related Topics

Telangana / Telangana Assembly Elections 2023 / Hyderabad

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.