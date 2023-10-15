Congress first list is a mix of seniors, defectors and newcomers | Analysis

October 15, 2023 12:18 pm | Updated 12:50 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The first list of 55 names of Congress candidates announced by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) is a mix of seniors including the sitting legislators and Lok Sabha members getting the nod. It also includes over two dozen defectors from other parties who pipped the established players and rank newcomers who are all set to test their luck in the Telangana Assembly election scheduled on November 30, 2023.

The list clearly shows that the Congress high command gave preference to the winning chances of the aspirants. It did not hesitate to dump the seniors if their prospects were not bright. In a prestigious election where it fancies trouncing the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) to replicate the Karnataka magic, the Congress has taken a calculated risk by embracing the defectors with open arms.

By giving preference to the defectors, the party has sent a clear signal that winning the election is its top priority. Poll strategist Sunil Kanugolu’s survey also seems to have had an impact in finalising the candidates because some persons had not even applied for party ticket but managed to get it.

The Congress too has managed to deflect the criticism by giving a short shrift to the backward classes. The first list itself has 12 BC candidates but it is to be seen how many more will make it the next list.

Revanth from Kodangal

While the Central Election Committee of the party had announced that it would name 58 candidates in the first list, it chose to release 55 names. As expected Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee chief A. Revanth Reddy, Malkajgiri MP, who lost the Assembly election from Kodangal constituency in 2018 has been renominated. Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, who has been retained from Madhira SC reserved seat.

The Congress has renominated all the sitting MLAs – Duddila Sridhar Babu (Manthani), Turpu Jayaprakash Reddy (Sangareddy), Danasari Anusuya alias Seethakka (Mulugu) and Podem Veeraiah (Bhadrachalam ST). Congress MLC T. Jeevan Reddy has been fielded from Jagtial while two other MPs N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, representing Nalgonda LS, gets Huzurnagar seat and Nalgonda MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy is set to contest from Nalgonda Assembly seat.

Veterans get the nod

Former Ministers – P. Sudarshan Reddy (Bodhan), Gaddam Vinod Kumar (Chennur SC), Gaddam Prasad Kumar (Vikarabad SC) have been included in this list. A few Congress leaders, who contested the 2018 polls and lost also have been accommodated. Former Deputy Chief Minister C. Damodar Raj Narasimha (Andole) and former MP Anjan Kumar Yadav (Musheerabad) too find a place.

Reddys dominate the list

As regards the caste equations – Reddys bagged 17 seats followed by BCs (12), SCs (12), Velamas (seven), Minorities (three) and Brahmins (two). Five women candidates find a place in the list.

The Congress appears to have given a relaxation to certain senior leaders by given multiple ticket. The lucky ones include Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy, whose wife and former MLA N. Padmavathi will contest again from Kodad.

Defectors stump old-timers

The defectors from other parties, particularly BRS, appears to have found favour with the Congress’ central leadership. BRS strongman Mynampalli Hanumantha Rao, who raised a banner of revolt against the leadership targeting Finance Minister T. Harish Rao, has had his way and got ticket for himself from Malkajgiri and for his son Mynampalli Rohit (Medak). Former Minister Jupalli Krishna Rao, who joined the party only two months ago has been given the Kollapur ticket while another BRS MLC Kasireddy Narayan Reddy will contest from Kalwakurthy.

Former BRS ZP chairperson of Jogulamba Gadwal district Saritha Yadav has managed to get the ticket to test her electoral luck from Gadwal seat. Vemula Veeresham (Nakrekal), Kolan Hanmanth Reddy (Qutubullapur) and Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy, son of former BRS MLC K. Damodar Reddy (Nagarkurnool) too got ticket.

New entrants

New entrants from the BJP, who aspired for Congress ticket too were lucky. A leading travel company Organe Travels owner Muthyala Sunil Kumar Reddy will make his debut from Balkonda while another leader Prodduturi Vinay Kumar Reddy has got the nod to test his luck from politically hyperactive Armoor constituency, both in Nizamabad district. Former Minister A. Chandrashekhar was shifted from Vikarabad to Zaheerabad SC constituency.

Among the rank newcomers are Kota Neelima (Sanatnagar), Kunduru Jaiveer Reddy (Nagarjunasagar), former Minister K. Jana Reddy’s son Bheem Bharat (Chevella SC), Vajresh Yadav (Medchal) and Singapuram Indira (Station Ghanpur) and few others will be making their electoral debut.

