TDP cadre to campaign for Bhatti Vikramarka in Madhira constituency

November 16, 2023 08:51 am | Updated 08:51 am IST - KHAMMAM

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) district president Vasireddy Ramanatham has extended his unstinted support to the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, who is seeking re-election from the Madhira Assembly constituency.

Mr. Vikramarka, the three-time MLA from Madhira constituency in Khammam district, which shares a border with Andhra Pradesh, is aiming for a straight fourth win from the Madhira seat. In a statement, Mr. Ramanatham said a decision to support Mr. Vikramarka was taken with the consent of the TDP State leadership.

“There is a Congress wave sweeping the State and it has been decided to work for the victory of Mr Vikramarka to ensure comprehensive development of Madhira constituency,” he said, calling upon the party cadre to steadfastly campaign for securing a thumping majority for Mr Vikramarka in the November 30 Assembly elections.

Meanwhile, Mr. Vikramarka participated in a meeting titled “Athmeeya Sammelanam” of the TDP cadre in Madhira town on Wednesday. He said the overwhelming support from all sections will enable him to win from Madhira Assembly constituency for the fourth term and contribute his mite to the all-round development of the Madhira constituency.

