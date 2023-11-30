Survey predicts win for Congress, BRS to be main opposition

November 30, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated December 01, 2023 07:49 am IST - HYDERABAD

A pre-poll survey by Aaraa Poll Strategies Private Limited says the Congress is set to emerge as the single largest party with its least predicted number of seats very close to the magic figure. It predicted defeat of the Chief Minister K.Chandrashekhar Rao in the hands of his rival from Bharatiya Janata Party K.Venkata Ramana Reddy in Kamareddy, though he could win Gajwel.

According to the survey, Congress is set to win in 58 to 67 constituencies, pushing the ruling BRS party to the second position with 41-49 seats. BJP will secure five to seven seats, with massive erosion in the number of votes polled when compared with its previous best.

Congress could secure 41.13% of the total valid votes polled, while BRS may be close behind with 39.58%. BJP is poised to secure 10.47% of the vote share.

Shaik Mastan, founder and chairman of the agency, attributed the election results largely to people’s disenchantment with the family at the helm of the affairs in BRS.

The survey was active up to a day before polling, which gives it credibility, Mr. Mastan said while addressing a media conference on Thursday, adding that it was impossible for any agency to mobilise enough people to conduct exit polls.

According to the predictions, BRS will secure most seats in Ranga Reddy and Karimnagar constituencies, while Congress will stand to benefit in Nalgonda, Mahabubnagar, Warangal and Khammam. Both constituencies in Adilabad could be clinched by BJP, which will also considerably benefit in Nizamabad.

Despite the heavy dent to be wrought by Karne Shireesha aka Barrelakka, Jupally Krishna Rao from Congress is poised to win the Kollapur constituency, the survey predicted.

“BJP has affected Congress party in terms of vote share, and BRS in terms of seats,” he noted.

Selection of candidates more than three months ahead worked against BRS, as funds came to the point of exhaustion right before the polling day, he said.

