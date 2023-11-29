HamberMenu
Spirited rush at wine shops before shutters come down for Telangana polls 

November 29, 2023 12:05 am | Updated 12:59 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Consumers jostle with each other to buy liquor at a wine shop in Ameerpet, before it downs shutters in compliance with orders from Hyderabad Police ahead of Assembly elections in Telangana.

Consumers jostle with each other to buy liquor at a wine shop in Ameerpet, before it downs shutters in compliance with orders from Hyderabad Police ahead of Assembly elections in Telangana. | Photo Credit: KVS Giri

The Commissioner of Prohibition and Excise on Tuesday issued a notification ordering closure of all wine shops, toddy depots and establishments serving liquor in view of the Telangana State Assembly elections.

The order came into effect on 5 p.m. of Tuesday and will remain in force in the entire Hyderabad Revenue district till the conclusion of polls on Thursday (November 30).

The order applies to all A4 shops (81), 2B-Bars (145), military canteens (10), C1 Clubs (15), toddy shops (51) and depots, a total of 302 outlets in the Hyderabad limits.

The department, for strict vigilance and enforcement of the dry period, and for promoting order and peace for the election, will also deploy 60 officers and other staff.

Heavy rush

Anticipating closure of wine shops and the forthcoming dry period, heavy rush was witnessed across liquor outlets in the city. Crowds kept visiting the shops from Tuesday afternoon and the mad rush continued till the eleventh hour, even as store operators did brisk business with the half-downed shutters.

The traffic situation at these shops, for some time, turned unmanageable as consumers and their vehicles spilled onto the roadway.

