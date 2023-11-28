HamberMenu
Sonia Gandhi appeals to Telangana voters to bring change in the State

In her emotional appeal, former Congress chief thanks the people for honouring her as ‘Sonia amma’, says she will always be dedicated to them

November 28, 2023 06:07 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi. File

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Expressing gratitude to the people of Telangana for honouring her as ‘Sonia amma’, Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi on November 28 made an emotional appeal to the electorate to bring about a change by voting her party to power.

On the last day of campaigning for the November 30 Assembly polls, the Congress party released a two-minute video appeal by Ms. Gandhi.

Namaskaram, my dear sisters and brothers of Telangana, I could not come among you all but I am very close to your hearts. Today, I want to say something to you. I want to see the dream of the martyred sons of ‘Mother Telangana’ fulfilled,” she said.

“I sincerely wish that we all convert dorala Telangana into prajala Telangana (from a Telangana that belongs to landlords to that of the people), make your dreams come true, and give you a true and honest government,” Ms. Gandhi added.

Though the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh and the creation of Telangana was an intensely divisive issue even for the Congress, the party has often credited Ms. Gandhi with the creation of the new State.

“You have given me immense respect by calling me ‘Sonia amma’. You treated me like a mother. I will always be grateful to you for this love and respect, and will remain dedicated to you forever. I request our sisters, mothers, sons, daughters and brothers of Telangana to use all their power this time to bring about a change. Vote for the Congress. ‘Marpu kavali — Congress ravali’,” she said.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi shared the video on his X handle. ”Message from Telangana’s own ‘Sonia Amma’ to the people of the state,” Mr. Gandhi posted.

