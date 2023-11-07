Social justice is BJP’s firm commitment, says PM Modi

November 07, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 11:07 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asserted that for his government “social justice is a firm commitment” and it has put the welfare and development of the poor, Backward Classes, SC/STs on the top priority with the various schemes attuned to benefit them the most across the country.

“We have 27 OBC ministers in the Centre for the first time after Independence. There are 85 OBC MPs, 365 OBC MLAs and 65 OBC MLCs. No other party can do it. Parties like the Congress and BRS will not allow the BCs and other weaker sections to develop or give them decision making roles,” he charged.

Addressing a ‘Self respect for BCs’ public meeting at the Lal Bahadhur Stadium at Fatehmaidan in Hyderabad on Tuesday, Mr. Modi affirmed that It is only BJP and the NDA (National Democratic Alliance) which has given pride of place to the BCs and other weaker sections giving several prominent posts like the President — Dr. Abdul Kalam, Ramnath Kovind and now Draupadi Murmu — Lok Sabha Speakers like GMC Balayogi and others.

He explained about providing constitutional status to National Commission for BCs, quota in the Central educational institutions and the likes. Flagship schemes like toilets construction, housing under the PMAY, Ayushman Bharat medical insurance, PM Vishwakarma Yojana and others directly benefit the BCs for them to lead a ‘life of dignity and self-respect’, he noted.

Turning his attention to the BRS, he accused the party of running an anti-development, anti-BC, anti-SC/ST government for the last nine years and cheating the people by forgetting about the main issues of — water, funds and employment — and instead focusing only on ‘one family’.

“BCs have played a big role during the separate State agitation and many had lost their lives. But, after formation of TS, the government has ignored the weaker sections. BC youth do not have jobs or skill development centres. What happened to the ₹1000 crore development fund? Not a single promise has been fulfilled by this government,” the PM pointed out.

The youth of Telangana have been particularly affected with the government becoming notorious for TS Public Service Commission (TSPSC) paper leaks destroying their future. Teachers posts have been vacant and thousands of schools have just a single teacher. Double bedroom houses promises has remained a pipe dream, so should this government be sent out or not, Mr. Modi questioned the crowd.

He also accused the Congress Party of being BRS ‘C’ team and not having BCs welfare on its agenda. Both parties have never made BC as the Chief Minister. The common DNA between both parties is family rule, corruption and appeasement where only the kith and kin benefit from the fruits of development, he charged.

Reminding that he came from a poor background, the Prime Minister said this made him provide free foodgrains during the COVID-19 pandemic so that not a single poor child starves and this will be continued for another five years. For endorsement, he sought the crowd to flash the mobile torches.

The Prime Minister also raked up the raids by the Central investigative agencies and asserted that his government’s war against corruption will continue and will not stop till the looted public money is returned to the people and “this is Modi’s guarantee”. “There are leaders here calling me names and now there are abusing the Central investigative agencies also,” he remarked.

Mr. Modi also turned nostalgic recalling that Hyderabad and the LB stadium was the venue where he had addressed his first meeting as the prime ministerial candidate and he went to become the first OBC PM 10 years ago, similarly the same place will ensure a BC becomes the Chief Minister of Telangana.

“This place has given me so much of love and respect. It took me to the PM’s post. Now, I see a clear sign of change and people have decided to throw out BRS government. I am sure BJP will form the government here. Our first step will be make BC as the CM. A double engine government is necessary for all round development of Telangana,” he asserted.

Earlier, Mr. Modi came by road to the venue after landing at the Begumpet airport. He came into the stadium in an open vehicle with Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy, national general secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar and party election campaign committee chairman Eatala Rajender with A.R. Rahman’s ‘Vande Mataram’ song being played on the speakers and flower petals being showered amid ‘Modi...Modi” slogans.

While waiting for his turn to speak, the Prime Minister was seen having a chat with Mr. Kishan Reddy, Mr. Pawan Kalyan, Mr. Rajender, Mr. Bandi Sanjay and others. He began his speech paying his obeisance to Sammakka-Sarakka tribal goddesses and Yadadri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple, addressed the crowd as “Na Bandhuvulara Subahkankshulu’ in Telugu much to the crowd’s delight. Later, the contesting candidates from the twin cities were introduced to him. Member of the Rajya Sabha K. Laxman, general secretary K. Venkateswarlu and others also spoke.

