Smooth conduct of elections a matter of prestige for police dept, says D.S. Chauhan

He was at the checkposts at Kothaguda and Pedda Amberpet police stations to review security arrangements

November 16, 2023 08:42 am | Updated 08:42 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Rachakonda police commissioner D.S. Chauhan on November 15 inspected arrangements at checkposts and held a review with top officials on the illegal flow of cash and measures to be taken at the various points.

He was at the checkposts at Kothaguda and Pedda Amberpet police stations to review security arrangements.

In addition to the now existing check points, Mr. Chauhan said more points are being set up, after assessing sensitivity, particularly to check flow of cash.

The staff were instructed on the kinds of freebies that would be transported under the guise of goods through the police checkposts.

Mr. Chauhan, who spoke to officials in a coordination meeting involving Bhuvanagiri district election expenditure supervisors and polling officials from various departments, detailed the security measures being taken for Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri zone.

The officials from the departments discussed the quantity of liquor, cash and freebies that have been seized since the date of the election notification.

Mr. Chauhan said smooth conduct of elections is a prestigious task for the police department and effective measures are being taken to ensure incident-free polling.

Seizures such as unaccounted cash and items in the nature of other freebies are being made in the presence of the Executive Magistrate, district surveillance team, flying squad and static surveillance team as per the procedure, he said.

Telangana Assembly Elections 2023 / Telangana

