Six guarantees given to Telangana are the best: Ashok Gehlot

November 28, 2023 04:19 pm | Updated 04:24 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said the six promises given to the people of Telangana by the Congress would ensure its thumping victory over the ‘corrupt’ Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government.

Addressing a press conference in Hyderabad on on November 28, he said the Congress was winning in all the states where they have made promises and implemented them. The promises made to Telangana are more impressive compared to other states. He said that the success mantra of the party and the new All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge is ‘Make promises and work to fullfill them’.

Mr. Gehlot said Telangana lacked good governance and had congress formed the Government in Telangana, the State’s progress would have been at a higher level given its potential. He said the Congress would examine giving more guarantees by adopting the best practices and schemes from Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Referring to criticism regarding paper leaks, he said papers leaks have happened in several states including Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Gujarat. But Rajasthan was the only state that passed stringent laws including life imprisonment.

Mr. Gehlot said BRS and BJP were natural friends and there was bound to be association between them. He said the BJP has created a new narrative of toppling governments if they don’t get majority, encouraging horse trading. He reminded how the Congress governments in Maharashtra, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh bought MLAs. Towards this, the Central government agencies like CBI, ED and IT are being used and their credibility is decreasing rapidly, he said, adding that such national agencies should not be used to settle political scores or to topple the governments.

