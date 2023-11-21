HamberMenu
Silent wave in favour of our party: BJP Telangana leaders

Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy and Rajya Sabha MP K. Laxman said that people across the State were displeased with the ruling BRS party over the forgotten promises to women, youth and farmers

November 21, 2023 07:23 am | Updated 07:23 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Bharatiya Janata Party in Telangana is in an ascendancy among the people following the release of the manifesto and for declaring to make a person from the Backward Class (BC) as the Chief Minister if elected to power, claimed its leaders on Monday.

Addressing separate press conferences, party president and Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy and Rajya Sabha MP K. Laxman claimed that there was a silent wave in support of the saffron party with the people across the State making their displeasure clear with the ruling BRS party over the forgotten promises to women, youth and farmers.

“The campaign vehicles of the BRS leaders are being obstructed in many places with the people demanding an explanation for not fulfilling the promises made during the last election. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is surely going to be defeated during this election. It is also necessary to save Telangana. I urge the Telangana society to help us bring about the change,” said Mr. Kishan Reddy. The Minister also charged the Congress Party with making empty promises.

Mr. Laxman on his part asserted that the BJP manifesto was not about freebies but was an effort to generate employment. “The other parties are bent on selling government lands to provide freebies to the people. In fact, the BRS and Congress are competing with each other in offering freebies but people are clever enough to see through their game,” he said.

He was sure the voters would not make the mistake Karnataka people had done in electing the Congress as it had not been able to fulfil any of its guarantees, whereas when Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a guarantee it would be done.

The MP also charged Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar with talking as if farmers did not have any land papers before the controversial Dharani portal came into being and observed that it was only a vain effort to cover up for the corrupt deals.

