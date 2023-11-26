ADVERTISEMENT

Seventh Nizam’s grandson Nawab Mir Najaf Ali Khan joins Congress

November 26, 2023 04:13 pm | Updated 04:13 pm IST

He is the first person from the Nizam family to have joined politics.

The Hindu Bureau

Nizam’s grandson Nawab Mir Najaf Ali Khan joined the Congress party on Sunday in the presence of AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Grandson of the seventh Nizam of Hyderabad and son of Prince Hasham Jah Bahadur, Nawab Mir Najaf Ali Khan joined the Congress party on Sunday in the presence of AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge.

He is the first person from the Nizam family to have joined politics. Mr. Khan said after joining the party that four generations of the Nizam were associated with the Gandhi family and joining the Congress was only an extension of that.

Mr. Kharge said that the Nizam family contributed to the Nation from Jawaharlal Nehru to Rahul Gandhi. The Nizam family gave tonnes of gold to the late Lal Bahadur Shastri, former Prime Minister of India, during the war with China.

