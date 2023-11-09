HamberMenu
Revanth terms IT searches at Ponguleti’s residence an act to intimidate Congress

November 09, 2023 12:36 pm | Updated 12:37 pm IST - HYDERABAD

R Ravikanth Reddy
R. Ravikanth Reddy
TPCC chief A. Revanth Reddy, on the left, with the party’s Paleru constituency candidate Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy.

TPCC chief A. Revanth Reddy, on the left, with the party’s Paleru constituency candidate Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy. | Photo Credit: File | Nagara Gopal

Telangana Congress president A Revanth Reddy condemned the searches by the Income Tax officials at the residence of Congress leader and Paleru constituency candidate Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and termed it as a joint operation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

Mr Reddy said the IT teams have been searching the residences and offices of Congress candidates and leaders for the last few days to intimidate them but the Congress will not be cowed down by such pressures.

He said the trend of intimidation is being witnessed after it was clear that the Congress was winning in Telangana ousting the BJP-BRS combine in these elections. It is clear once again the tacit understanding between the BJP and the BRS as only the Congress leaders and sympathisers were targeted by the IT and no BRS or BJP leader were in the IT searches list, he said.

Mr. Reddy appealed to the people and the party cadre to extend their support to Mr. Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and said that the only way to teach a lesson to the BRS and BJP combine was through the votes.

Since Thursday morning, the IT teams have been searching the residences of Mr. Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy in Hyderabad, Khammam and his native village apart from the residences of his son and his offices.

