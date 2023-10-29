Reservation for Muslims will be removed if BJP forms govt. in TS, says Kishan Reddy

October 29, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated October 30, 2023 07:44 am IST - HYDERABAD

Reservations for Muslims will be removed and justice will be done to the Backward Classes (BCs) as soon as the BJP comes to power in Telangana, said Telangana BJP president and Union Minister for Tourism G. Kishan Reddy on Sunday.

“First, the Congress, and later the BRS government cheated BCs by introducing religious quota. We will remove it at the very first Cabinet meeting of our government. We are committed to ensuring social justice through reservations to SC/STs and BCs,” he asserted.

Bulldozer use?

Mr. Reddy accused Chief Minister K. Chandrasekar Rao and his family of being under the control of the Majlis party so much so that “power bills or taxes are not collected in the areas where it holds sway”. “Officials are attacked with knives when they go to collect dues. We will use bulldozers against such people like Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is doing, when we come to power,” he warned.

Addressing a group of leaders from Adilabad and Nizamabad, who had joined the party at the State BJP office on Sunday, Mr. Reddy said that the party has taken a ‘historic’ and ‘revolutionary’ decision to make a BC person the Chief Minister if BJP is elected to power. Many BC organisations from across the State have been offering their support for the party post this announcement, he added.

The BJP leader also pointed out that the party has made Narendra Modi, a BC leader as the Prime Minister and he in return, had taken many steps towards the development and welfare of the weaker sections, including giving constitutional status to the National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC).

“Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has promised to make a Dalit as the Chief Minister but went back on his word. Our party sticks to its promises and is determined to give BCs their rightful space, denied for decades by the earlier governments,” he maintained.

“The party will increase the campaign temperature from November 3 onwards, in which Central Ministers and BJP Chief Ministers from other States will participate. The BJP government will get rid of corruption right from Gram Panchayat to the CMO and the CM himself will be working 16 hours a day and not sleeping in a farmhouse,” he said.

He accused the Congress of using ‘ill-gotten wealth’ in Karnataka to win elections here after taking people for a ride in the name of ‘guarantees’ there.

Palestinian cause

In a separate press conference, senior leader P. Muralidhar Rao questioned the BRS government on the development of Hyderabad and wanted the Election Commission to take note of Minister T. Harish Rao’s comments on the capital suffering a setback if the ruling party loses. He also advised MIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi to support the Palestine cause and not the Hamas terror organisation and questioned the government for allowing pro-Hamas rallies in the city.

