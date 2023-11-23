ADVERTISEMENT

Renuka Chowdary drums up support for Congress-backed CPI candidate Sambasiva Rao in Kothagudem

November 23, 2023 04:09 am | Updated 04:09 am IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

The Hindu Bureau

Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Renuka Chowdary has called upon voters to elect Congress-backed CPI candidate Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao from the Kothagudem Assembly constituency to uphold the interests of the public and democratic values.

It is imperative to defeat the corrupt and opportunistic politics to safeguard democracy, she said while launching a scathing attack on sitting MLA and BRS candidate Vanama Venkateshwara Rao at an election meeting held in Kothagudem on Wednesday.

Ms.Renuka conducted a whirlwind campaign in Kothagudem to drum up support for the CPI State secretary and former MLA Mr.Sambasiva Rao, who is contesting from Kothagudem as the CPI candidate in alliance with the Congress party.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

She alleged that Mr.Venkateshwara Rao betrayed the Congress by defecting to the BRS after winning from the Kothagudem seat on the Congress ticket in 2018 Assembly elections. “Reject the opportunistic and parachute leaders who descend on the constituency only at the time of elections,” she said.

Mr.Sambasiva Rao has an unblemished and proven track record in public life and serving the cause of working class and other marginalised sections, she said urging the voters to elect him in the November 30 Assembly polls.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Telangana

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US