Ready for any punishment even if we get one seat less than 80, says Revanth

November 23, 2023 04:00 am | Updated 12:38 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president Revanth Reddy has asserted that even if the Congress gets one seat less than 80 in the upcoming elections in the State, they are ready for any punishment.

Addressing Vijayabheri Jana Sabha in Nizamabad Rural, Narayankhed and Gajwel constituencies on Wednesday, Mr. Revanth mocked at BRS President and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao that the latter was afraid he would lose his post. “KCR is talking about Congress not even getting 20 seats. I am telling KCR that we will not get less than 80 seats,” Mr. Revanth remarked.

Ridiculing the BRS chief, the TPCC president said the Congress had the guts to seek votes showcasing Sriramsagar project. “Can KCR show Kaleshwaram or Medigadda projects,” he pointed out.

In Narayankhed, Mr. Revanth said no one in the world could compete with KCR in lying and cheating. “KCR has said that Basaveshwara and Sangameshwara projects will be completed within a year. KCR said that he will complete the projects by sitting on a chair. What is he doing now,” he pointed out.

In the rally at Gajwel, he called upon the voters to drive out the BRS chief. “People of Gajwel want to discard KCR and with that fear he fled to Kamareddy. Not just Kamareddy, he will be defeated by the people of Telangana even if he flees to Kanyakumari,” he quipped.

“You made KCR as MLA for two times and drowned yourself in Mallannasagar,” he said on behalf of the flood victims. He said that the Congress would take the responsibility of providing compensation to the flood victims after coming to power.

