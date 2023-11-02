Rahul Gandhi visits ‘sunken pillars’ at Medigadda barrage of Kaleshwaram project

November 02, 2023 02:20 pm | Updated 02:20 pm IST

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi visited the Medigadda Barrage of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP) on Thursday, where a few cracks developed over the barrage pillars, leading to controversy over the design and quality of the project - that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government had been proudly claiming as a mega project built in record time.

Mr. Gandhi was accompanied by Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president, A. Revanth Reddy, CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka, Manthani MLA, D. Sreedhar Babu and MLC T. Jeevan Reddy. Later, Mr. Gandhi posted on ‘X’ saying it showcased the corruption of the BRS government.

“I visited the Medigadda barrage, which is a part of the corruption-ridden Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme in Telangana. Cracks have developed in multiple pillars because of shoddy construction with reports indicating that the pillars are sinking. KCR and his family are using the Kaleshwaram Project as their personal ATM to plunder the people of Telangana,” he posted.

Speaks to women and assures best schemes

Earlier, after landing at the barrage site, he addressed a gathering of women at Ambatipalli near Medigadda Barrage and explained how corruption in the Kaleshwaram project had drained the resources of the state. Assuring that the Congress would come back and provide welfare schemes on the lines of the six guarantees assured by the Congress party.

He listed the monthly pension of Rs. 2500 for women, gas cylinder at Rs. 500, and free bus travel for women while appealing to them to vote for Congress which always stood by the poor and downtrodden sections.

He also alleged that the Kaleshwaram project turned into an ATM for Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president K. Chandrashekar Rao and his family. He added that Rs one lakh crore of Telangana’s wealth was looted and the burden of debt was passed on to every family in the State.

The Congress leader said that the looted wealth will be returned to the people. In that direction, he said, Congress will implement the Mahalakshmi Scheme to give the Rs 2500 monthly pension to every woman. On the occasion, he reiterated that this election is a contest between ‘Dorala Telangana and Prajala Telangana’ (Telangana of aristocrats and Telangana of common people).

