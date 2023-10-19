Rahul Gandhi assures to conduct caste census in Telangana

October 19, 2023 02:15 pm | Updated 02:48 pm IST - Hyderabad

Assuring caste census in Telangana once voted to power, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said that the most pressing issue in India right now is the caste census. “It is like an X-Ray that reveals the percentage of BCs, SC, ST, and minorities, enabling equitable budget allocation. I questioned in Parliament why only 3 out of 90 Cabinet secretaries are OBCs and why only 5% of the budget is allocated to OBCs,” he said pressing the need for caste census in the country.

Speaking to a massive turnout at Kataram in Bhupalapally district on the second day of his yatra in poll bound Telangana on Thursday, he said the caste census will reveal how much Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao’s family has looted Telangana.

Describing the State Assembly Elections-2023 as a battle between ‘Dorala Telangana and Prajala Telangana’ (Feudals Telangana and People’s Telangana), Mr. Rahul Gandhi said the anarchy government of the BRS must go.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said “You dreamed of a Telangana where its people would govern. However, in the last ten years, your Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao distanced himself from the people and only his family was ruling the state, shattering your dream.”

Mr. Gandhi said Telangana has the highest corruption in India, which adversely affects the youth and women of Telangana, but there were no cases against the Chief Minister KCR or the raids by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED). “I am questioning the BJP government on its corruption and there are cases against me.” “The BJP is filing cases against opposition parties to silence their voices, yet there are no cases against Mr. KCR. The absence of CBI and ED cases against CM KCR raises questions,” he argued and appealed to the people to see through the games of BJP and BRS.

Mr. Gandhi also alleged that the BJP, BRS, and the MIM were collaborating and all of them attack the Congress party. “Congress is contesting elections against BJP in many other states and the MIM fields candidates to assist the BJP. BJP is benefiting from MIM’s support,” he charged.

Mr. Gandhi also attacked the BJP saying industrialist Gautam Adani’s massive loans were being waived, while loans of poor farmers and workers were not. “I’m asking Modi and KCR that if only 5% of India’s budget is spent on OBCs, does that mean only 5% of OBCs exist in India? We have already initiated caste census surveys in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, and Karnataka and will do the same in Telangana as soon as we come to power.”

Stating that the relationship of the Gandhi family with Telangana was of love and affection and not a political relationship that is maintained by Mr. KCR, he said “In 2004, Congress promised to create Telangana and fulfilled your promises. And we will fulfill all the promises made to Telangana.”

He also listed out the six guarantees of the Congress and said for women, the primary scheme will be Mahalakshmi, providing Rs. 2500 every month, LPG for 500, and free bus transport.

Mr. Gandhi’s second day of yatra will also have street corner meetings in Koyyru, Manthani and Peddapalli. TPCC president, A. Revanth Reddy, CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka, Manthani MLA, D. Sreedhar Babu and senior leaders Madhu Yaskhi Goud and Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy were among present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.