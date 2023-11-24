HamberMenu
Priyanka Gandhi to campaign in Telangana today and tomorrow

November 24, 2023 07:52 am | Updated 07:52 am IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

With the elections in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh over, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi are now focussing on Telangana to ramp up the poll campaign in support of Congress and its allies.

Ms. Gandhi will campaign in Telangana on November 24 and 25 by addressing rallies in erstwhile Karimnagar and Khammam districts. Mr. Gandhi will join her on November 25.

Ms. Gandhi will campaign in 10 constituencies, starting in Palakurthy on Friday with a public meeting. She will also address programmes in Husnabad and Dharmapuri. She will stay in Khammam for the day and on Saturday, she will cover the constituencies of Paleru, Khammam, Wyra and Madira.

CPI leader D. Raja will join her at the Kothagudem public meeting in support of CPI candidate Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao.

