Prabhakar Reddy’s condition is stable, all parameters are normal: Harish Rao

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) senior leader and Minister for Health and Finance T. Harish Rao on Tuesday said that the condition of Medak MP and BRS candidate for Dubbak Constituency Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, who was attacked with a knife by a miscreant on Monday, was stable. Mr. Reddy was campaigning for the Telangana Assembly Elections-2023 in Surampalli village in Daoultabad mandal when he was attacked.

Speaking after visiting Mr. Prabhakar Reddy who is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Hyderabad, he said that the doctors attending to the former had told him that all health parameters of the patient were stable and his recovery was steady. However, he was likely to be kept in the ICU for the next four days as the chances of infection were high after the removal of about 10 cm of his small intestine damaged in the attack. The knife attack had caused about a 3-inch deep cut in the stomach of Mr. Reddy.

Mr. Harish Rao condemned the attitude of opposition parties for terming the knife-attack as “kodi-kathi incident” (a stage-managed one). Instead of condemning the attack on an MP, even senior leaders of the Congress were making petty and cheap remarks about the attack. BRS was not in need such dramas, he stated.

Only States like Bihar and Andhra Pradesh (Rayalaseema and adjoining areas) were known for violence in politics but some parties were trying to benefit in polls here by creating terror among the rival parties, Mr. Rao said, adding that police were going into the call data record of the attacker and they would reveal the conspiracy angle, if any.

The BRS leader stated that the party did not practice violence or factional politics although it had been in power for the last 10 years. It was for the Election Commission authorities now to review the security to BRS leaders and strengthen it. Had the BRS been in favour of vendetta politics and violence, several Congress leaders who were involved in the housing scam as well as those involved in the cash-for-vote scam would have been in jail by now, he said.

