ADVERTISEMENT

Poll panel seeks report on BRS party activity in Pragati Bhavan

October 22, 2023 01:49 am | Updated 01:49 am IST

Officials said that Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vikas Raj has asked the District Election Officer (DEO) to submit a report on the issue immediately

The Hindu Bureau

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) supremo and Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao in Hyderabad on August 21, 2023. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

The Election Commission of India is said to have taken a serious note on the complaint lodged by the Congress that the official residence and camp office of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao was being used for party activities in violation of the election model code of conduct.

ALSO READ
Centre and BJP jealous of KCR and trying to financially cripple Telangana: KTR

Officials said that Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vikas Raj has asked the District Election Officer (DEO) to submit a report on the issue immediately. A senior officer said that the DEO had been asked to give his report on the allegations immediately as any party activity in the official residence of the Chief Minister would be considered a poll code violation.

The Chief Minister handed over the B-forms to the BRS party candidates in Pragati Bhavan last month and the activity had been going on for the past few days. In fact, the B-Forms were given to Ministers K.T. Rama Rao, T. Harish Rao and others a few days ago.

ALSO READ
Congress will implement six guarantees to provide support to every family of Telangana: Rahul Gandhi

Objecting to this and stating that it was a violation of the poll code, senior vice president of the Telangana Congress G. Niranjan shot off a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar. His contention was that Pragati Bhavan was public property and could not be used by political parties for their personal purposes when the election code was in vogue.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Based on the complaint, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Telangana was directed to inquire and the CEO in turn asked the DEO, who is also the GHMC Commissioner, to submit the report.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US