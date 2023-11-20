Polarising note bruises key battleground of Nampally

November 20, 2023 12:57 am | Updated 10:03 am IST - HYDERABAD

Campaigning in the Nampally Assembly constituency began on a polarising note with the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and Congress trading barbs, over Congress candidate Feroz Khan reportedly describing a large chunk of the Muslim electorate as possessing a ‘Talibani’ and fanatical mindset. The AIMIM was swift to react and retorted by calling him and his party as being controlled by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

In one corner of the political sparring ring are the AIMIM’s Mohammed Majid Hussain, the former Mayor of Hyderabad. Mr Hussain is known to be a strong candidate, and enjoys the support of the youth in the constituency. That aside, he is strong on his home turf of Ahmednagar ward, and serves as Mehdipatnam corporator. And in the other corner is Feroz Khan. Mr Khan, a fierce AIMIM critic, initially contested on Chiranjeevi’s Praja Rajyam Party ticket, then on N Chandrababu Naidu’s Telugu Desam ticket and on Congress ticket in 2009, 2014 and 2018. Mr Khan remained unsuccessful on all three occasions.

In 2014, sitting legislator Jaffar Hussain, who is now the AIMIM’s Yakutpura candidate won against Mr Khan, who was then contesting on a TDP ticket, by a margin of over 17,000 votes. While the former secured 47.48% of the total votes polled, the latter secured 34.35%. Later, in 2018, Mr Hussain won yet again, with 57,891 votes. Mr Khan, the Congress candidate, came second with 48,191 votes. However, the percentage of votes polled for both candidates changed. The former’s vote percentage fell to 41.99%, and the latter’s saw a slight increase to 34.88%. Data indicates that the party occupying the third position saw an increase in their share of the percentage of votes which rose in 2018 to 12.33% for the TRS candidate, as opposed to 6.53% in 2014 which were secured by Congress’ candidate.

The constituency comprises areas such as Murad Nagar, AC Guards, A Battery Line, Mallepally, Habeeb Nagar, Shivajinagar, Ahmed Nagar, Syedaliguda, Asif Nagar, Bazaar Guard, popularly known as Bazaar Ghat, and parts of Chintal Basti.

The Nampally Assembly constituency, according to the November electoral rolls, has a total of 3,32,764 voters. Of this, 1,71,262 are male and the 1,61,492 are female. Another 10 belong to the third gender. As regards the voter breakup by age group, the constituency has as many as 6,476 individuals, who are aged between 18 and 19 years. Those in their 20s number 56,231, and electors in their 30s are the highest in number at 1,00,668. Sexagenarians account for 28,739 and septuagenarians are 14,776 in number.

Syed Ghouse Ali is a first-time voter of the constituency, and is one of the 56,231. The 20-year-old, who is a degree final year student, points out that there are times when water supply is a problem. “There is a problem with water supply. I would like to be informed beforehand if there is a break in the water supply. Secondly, this may be a law and order problem, but anti-social elements near my house who use intoxicants such as thinner to get high have been causing a huge problem in the area of Goods Shed Road, and surrounding areas, including near the railway station. Thirdly, whenever civic works are taken up, I would like to see them finished quickly. For me these are the issues,” he said.

For nearly 45 years, cobbler couple — 70-year-old K Narsingh Babu and his wife K Chandrakala, who says she is in her sixties — have been running a Lidcap kiosk on the margins of Gudimalkapur Road, on the other side of Muradnagar. They are hopeful of finding their names on the 2BHK dignity housing scheme. “We have reached an age which allows little. Three years ago, we applied for the pension scheme. This is the only money we get from the government. We really wanted to get a government house [2BHK house] but so far nothing has happened. What can we say, except life has to continue,” Mr Babu said.

The 2BHK housing scheme was a key talking point of another voter. B Shyam, sells savouries at his push cart, at a corner of the road leading to Al Saba Cafe. Ironically, behind him is a recently constructed elegant house.

“We had applied for the government house. It is like the wait is endless,” he says. “I have not applied for any other schemes. There are government schools here, but who wants to send their children to them?”

