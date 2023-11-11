HamberMenu
PM Modi promises panel to address Madiga community’s sub-quota demand

Centre to procure 20 lakh tonnes parboiled rice produced in kharif from Telangana

November 11, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi leader Manda Krishna Madiga during a public rally at Parade Grounds in Hyderabad on November 11, 2023.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi leader Manda Krishna Madiga during a public rally at Parade Grounds in Hyderabad on November 11, 2023. | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced the constitution of a committee soon on empowering the Dalit (Scheduled Castes) communities, including ensuring justice to the Madiga community fighting for its proportional quota within the SC reservation for about three decades and also to pursue the legal battle going on in the Supreme Court.

“From today onwards, Manda Krishna, founder of the Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi (MRPS) is my leader in the movement to end the decades of injustice being done to the community. I will be on his side till getting justice to you all,” Mr. Modi said addressing the Madiga community gathered in large numbers at the “Vishwaroopa Mahasabha” of the downtrodden sections organised by MRPS here on Saturday.

Reiterating that it was only the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that would ensure social justice in the country, in Telangana and also the development of the State, Mr. Modi said only a “double-engine” government of the BJP at the Centre and in the State would make Bangaru (prosperous) Telangana possible. He stated that he was committed to take the fight of Madiga community that commenced in Telangana (combined Andhra Pradesh) in 1994 to its logical conclusion.

The Prime Minister announced that the Centre (Food Corporation of India) would procure 20 lakh tonnes of boiled rice produced in the kharif season from Telangana and suggested the State government not to delay the procurement process in the name of elections as poll code would not come in the way to help the farming community. He stated that the Centre had purchased paddy worth about ₹1.2 lakh crore form Telangana during the last nine years.

