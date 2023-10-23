ADVERTISEMENT

People won’t believe Congress’ promises in TS as they’re getting fused everyday in Karnataka: Niranjan Reddy

October 23, 2023 04:10 am | Updated 04:10 am IST - Hyderabad

Mr. Reddy said the Congress Government at the Centre in 2014 had given statehood to Telangana under inevitable circumstances following the sacrifices made by all sections

The Hindu Bureau

BRS leader and Minister S. Niranjan Reddy speaking to newspersons in Hyderabad on Sunday. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

The election promises made by the Congress party in neighbouring Karnataka were getting fused every year since it came to power six months back and the party was asking the people of Telangana to believe it with such an experience in the backdrop, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and Minister S. Niranjan Reddy said in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Talking to reporters, he said the repeated claims of the Congress that it had given Telangana won’t suit its history, as it was conveniently forgetting the fact that it was the party that had merged the region with Andhra against the will of the people. Mr. Reddy said the Congress Government at the Centre in 2014 had given statehood to Telangana under inevitable circumstances following the sacrifices made by all sections.

ALSO READ
BRS asks people to be wary of Congress promises, gives Karnataka example

He remained the Congress leader who they would insult and belittle Telangana, its people and culture repeatedly during combined Andhra Pradesh rule. After the formation of Telangana, large tracts of dry lands were provided irrigation facilities by diverting the Godavari and Krishna waters. New districts were formed and every district and Telangana had become the first State in the country to have sanctioned one Government Medical College each to every district.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister stated that enviable progress was achieved in the fields of education, health, drinking water, irrigation and energy after formation of the State. People would not forget the plights they suffered during the Congress rule in the past, he noted and said BRS would win people’s hearts and the election comfortably.

ALSO READ
Congress will implement six guarantees to provide support to every family of Telangana: Rahul Gandhi
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US