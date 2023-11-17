ADVERTISEMENT

Owaisi criticises Kishan Reddy’s bulldozer remark

November 17, 2023 06:10 am | Updated 02:03 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Asaduddin Owaisi

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday criticised Bharatiya Janata Party State chief G Kishan Reddy’s comments in which he reportedly stated that bulldozers would run on grabbed lands.

Addressing a public meeting in the run up to the Assembly elections, Mr Owaisi said, “In this Assembly election, never think that we have no competition. Our fight is against those who are against unity, against those who do not like our existence, against those who do not like the political might of the Majlis. Our fight is against those who are enemies of our homes. You have seen today that the BJP chief issued a repugnant statement before the media in which he said that bulldozers would be used in old cIty to raze homes.’’

Mr Owaisi said that “poisonous” statements are being made by their opposition. “When they cannot compete politically, the venom that they have in them takes the form of speech,” he said, even as he appealed to the people to support MIM candidates.

