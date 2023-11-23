HamberMenu
OBC students body backs party supporting caste census in Telangana

November 23, 2023 04:13 pm | Updated 04:13 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
All India OBC Students’ Association members at a press conference held in Hyderabad on November 23, 2023.

All India OBC Students' Association members at a press conference held in Hyderabad on November 23, 2023. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

The All India OBC Students’ Association (AIOBCSA) issued an appeal asking students to support a party that advocates caste census and 50% increase in BC reservation in Telangana. “Bihar conducted caste census within three months and has increased reservation to 75%. Tamil Nadu has also done something similar to increase reservations. We appeal to student community to back a party that supports caste census and increase in reservation during this elections,” said G. Kiran Kumar, the president of AIOBCSA in Hyderabad on Thursday. Congress has been first party to promise caste census on the lines of Bihar in Telangana in the run up to the elections.

“Due to 10% Economically Weaker Section reservation, the OBC-D communities have been affected. How was this 10% mark reached? We are not against reservations for the upper castes. But it has to be based on some data,” said Mr. Kumar. 

“Caste census is the key to the development of BC communities as all demands are being stone-walled saying no data. It is shameful that the last caste census data for India is from 1931. We will launch a students’ movement in Delhi for demanding nationwide caste census after the Telangana elections,” said Mr. Kumar at a presser.

The case for caste census in India | Explained
