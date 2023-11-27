Now, voters can check queue updates at polling stations

November 27, 2023 11:09 pm | Updated November 28, 2023 10:19 am IST - HYDERABAD

District Election Officer and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Commissioner D. Ronald Rose through a media conference on Monday informed that a web portal will be provided on the GHMC website and also MyGHMC app on the polling day, where the city voters may get updates about the status of queue at their respective polling stations, and plan their voting time accordingly.

The portal named as PollQRoute, will also give the route to the polling station concerned, he said.

Elaborating on the poll arrangements, Mr. Rose said the city has a total of 4,119 polling stations, divided into 369 sectors, across the 15 constituencies. Five thematic polling stations in each constituency have been designated as model polling stations, and the same number as polling stations managed by women. A polling station in each constituency will be managed by differently abled persons, and the same number by the youth.

The city has a total 312 candidates in the fray for whom 5 p.m. on Tuesday would be the deadline for the poll campaign. A total of 9,318 ballot units, 5,132 control units and 5,737 VVPATs will be deployed across the polling stations.

Home voting option for the senior citizens over 80 years of age, and differently-abled persons has seen 838 applicants, of whom 733 cast their vote. Of these, 653 were senior citizens and 80 were differently abled.

Webcasting will be done from all the polling stations with centralised monitoring from the offices of the returning officers, district election officer, and the commissioner of police.

Total seizures of cash, valuables, narcotics, liquor and others in the city amounted to over Rs. 79 crore.

Mr. Rose informed that voter information slips with the route to the polling station, and voter guidance booklets have been distributed. He also explained about cVIGIL app, voter helpline, Saksham app, and about the facilities for the differently abled and senior citizens at the polling stations, and urged the city voters to come and cast their votes.

Through another press note, the United Federation of Resident Welfare Associations (UFERWAS) informed that Mr. Rose has appealed to the RWAs to motivate the colony residents to exercise their franchise, and assist GHMC in bringing the voters to the booth.

Accordingly, UFERWAS has launched campaigns titled ‘Proud of my Vote’ and ‘Family Voted Selfie’ to increase voting percentage, the note said.

Citizens with any issue on the voter lists or need help with the process can call UFERWAS on 9347378072 or 9849047827 for assistance, the note said.