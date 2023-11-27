Nothing wrong in renaming Hyderabad to Bhagyanagar: Kishan Reddy

November 27, 2023 05:56 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana BJP president and Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of Northeast Region G. Kishan Reddy, has asserted that no one can stop Prime Minister Narendra Modi from winning another term in 2024 and that Hyderabad city name will be changed to ‘Bhagyanagar’ after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) comes to power here.

“What is wrong with changing the name of the city when the names of several cities have been changed over the years, even in states where our party was not in power,” he questioned at a press conference held on Monday.

Accusing Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Congress of making false promises “which are not implementable”, he observed that Telangana would be needing three times of the current budget if they are to be done. There has been good response, particularly from the youth, to Prime Minster Narendra Modi’s meetings at Kamareddy and Gajwel - the constituencies Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is contesting from, he said.

“Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao will be defeated from both the places and our candidates Eatala Rajender (Gajwel) and G. Venkataramana Reddy (Kamareddy) will be the winners,” asserted Mr. Kishan Reddy, also charging that the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy is contesting the elections from Kamareddy “only to save KCR from defeat but that will not be possible”.

The BJP leader accused the BRS and Congress of following the appeasement politics with the Majlis Party. “The Congress ‘Minority Declaration’ and KCR promising to increase the minority reservations from the existing four percent to 12 percent as also a separate IT Park are good examples. Religious reservations is against the Constitution, how will KCR implement it,” he asked.

Stating that the party was not against the minorities, he questioned why the KCR Government had not developed the Old City in the last 10 years, why there is lack of civic infrastructure including drainage network, lack of proper educational opportunities and so on. “Why was the metro rail project halted at the Afzalgunj instead of taking it inside the old city? KCR will just kowtow to the Majlis leaders - Owaisi brothers” said the Minister.

Mr. Kishan Reddy also claimed that the OBC reservations being extended by Centre will also cover the poor in Muslims and Christians along with Hindus as well. If the Congress Party comes to power, there will be ‘suitcase government’, he alleged.