Niranjan says Harish Rao distorting ECI letter

November 28, 2023 06:57 am | Updated 06:58 am IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana Congress vice president, G. Niranjan said Finance Minister Harish Rao should apologise to the farmers as his statements have led to the Election Commission declining permission for the disbursal of funds.

In a statement here, he rejected the Minister’s charge that Mr. Niranjan’s letter to the Election Commission was responsible for the Rythu Bandhu denial. He said the Minister distorted the letter to the ECI and clarified that he had demanded the ECI to impose restrictions on the BRS leaders not to misuse the Rythu Bandhu clearance by the ECI.

He said the Election Commission also imposed this rule while allowing the Rythu Bandhu. Mr. Harish Rao broke the rules to gain political advantage leading to the withdrawal of the ECI letter.

CONNECT WITH US